Small Town Girls win second Kissel contest

Small Town Girls from Langton will be 'kicking it' with Juno and CCMA award-winning artist Brett Kissel in North Bay on Feb. 23, 2018.

The Norfolk County country music sisters, 13-year-old twins Haley and Hannah and 15-year-old Cassie Van Maele, were one of nine winners in this year's Kick It With Kissel contest. Participants were asked to record a video performing their favourite original, cover, or Kissel songs, and stating why they wanted to open for Kissel, and posted them to social media using the #KickItWithKissel hashtag. Winners were chosen by a panel comprised of Country Music Association of Ontario board members, Invictus Entertainment Group, and Kissel.

Small Town Girls, along with co-winners Buck Twenty (Windsor) and Ben Hudson (Uxbridge), had won a similar Kick It With Kissel contest in December 2016.

"It was the best night of my life," said Haley Van Maele, recalling a message she wrote on Instagram following their Jan. 20, 2017 show in Barrie when Small Town Girls opened on his Ice Snow & 30 Below Tour. "It was amazing and I will never forget it. From when we got up on stage to leaving it, I realized this is me and this is where I want our paths to lead."

"The time of our lives," agreed Hannah, who wrote a similar heartfelt post on her Instagram in January.

Kissel, a multi Canadian Country Music Association award winner for Fan’s Choice and Male Artist of the Year begins Part I of his We Were His Song Tour in January 2018. The 51-show tour ends March 24, and Part II continues in September, giving Kissel time to pursue opportunities in the USA during the break.

“I remember how helpful it was to my career to open for a bigger artist and play to a packed house,” said Kissel in a media release. “I’m happy to provide a similar opportunity to up and coming artists as there is so much great talent out there!”

Kissel launched his second Kick It With Kissel contest in October, identifying eight venues that were available - five in Ontario (Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Sudbury, North Bay and Barrie), three in British Columbia. Contestants had until Nov. 26 to post videos.

Small Town Girls covered two Kissel songs - We Were That Song and I Can Play Guitar - recorded at Kevin Belanger's Norwich studio, and both videos were filmed at Long & McQuade in Woodstock. It wasn't unanimous, but the girls decided to enter their version of We Were That Song, the title track of Kissel's album and tour.

Invictus Entertainment Group had planned to announce the winners Monday, Dec. 4, but "due to overwhelming response to the contest" decided they needed more time to review the submissions and pushed it back to Friday, Dec. 8, the same day Kissel launched his We Were That Song album.

"In Ontario, we did this in conjunction with the Ontario Country Music Association, and in BC we did it with the BC Country Music Association," said Louis O'Reilly from Invictus, estimating they had about 100 entries. "So not only did we want to find local talent, we wanted to do it in the context of those organizations and really promote them."

The Small Town Girls found out a few days before the official announcement they had won a 20-minute opening slot in Thunder Bay. To say the girls were "surprised" when they got home from school that day might be an understatement, but it wasn't quite the same screaming reaction of a year ago.

"I cried because I didn't want to go on a plane," said Haley.

"I didn't think we were going to win," Cassie admitted. "I didn't think they'd pick the same people from last year."

"Mom said, 'guess who's taking a road trip to Thunder Bay?'" said Hannah. "And we were like, 'what?' I was kind of like Cassie, I didn't think that we were going to win. At first, I was super excited because I wanted to go on a plane. And then mom wanted to drive. She went online and said, 'nope, not doing that.'"

"We didn't know how far it was," said Cassie, who shared some of Haley's airplane apprehension, not wanting to fly in the winter.

If flying wasn't an option, the family was looking at a 15-17 hour (1,400 km) drive... if the weather cooperated. Invictus solved their dilemma by offering an alternative 15-minute opening slot at one of the closer venues. They chose North Bay, only a five-hour drive, and North Bay's We Were That Song opening act (Ben Hudson) agreed to share the night, retaining his 20-minute slot.

"At first when they changed it I was mad," said Haley. "I was upset because I kind of want to go on a plane now. I was like, 'I'm going to get over my fear!' But now, I'm glad that we're going to North Bay."

"I had such a great time last year," said Cassie, and when she shared the news with a friend, the instant reaction was 'I want to come!'

"She wants to hitch a ride with my grandparents," Cassie smiled.

The girls have begun the process of selecting their four-song set list to play at the 934-seat Capitol Centre, and will potentially learn new songs, but it hasn't been finalized yet.

"We have ideas," said Cassie.