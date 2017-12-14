SIMCOE -

The OPP identified a wanted man in Simcoe this week with a history of running the police.

However, instead of pursuing him through traditional means and possibly causing a crash, the OPP snuck up on his vehicle and attached an electronic tracking device.

Thanks to this state-of-the-art technology, the Norfolk OPP were able to track the suspect out of town and take him into custody without incident.

“The deployment of the Satellite Technology Apprehension Response (STAR) not only tracks motor vehicles that flee from police, this technology has the ability to protect the safety of the public and officers,” Insp. Shawn Nash, acting chief of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“As a professional policing service, the OPP is committed to exploring the use of technological advancements to effectively and efficiently manage these types of incidents.”

The Haldimand-Norfolk Street Crime Unit was patrolling in the area of Sydenham Street Monday afternoon when the suspect was identified. The 22-year-old Haldimand man was wanted in connection with a previous incident that involved fleeing from police.

An officer from the Norfolk detachment with expertise in STAR technology was summoned to the scene. There, he attached the tracking module to the suspect vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He’s been charged with flight from police while pursued and failure to stop for police. There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time of he was apprehended.

Norfolk OPP also took into custody a 23-year-old Haldimand man. He too was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

