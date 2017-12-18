SIMCOE -

Police on patrol expect to be busy during the first snowfall of the season.

Last week was no exception in Norfolk County.

Last week’s blast of winter produced a blizzard of crashes on Norfolk streets and roadways. From Wednesday through Friday, Norfolk OPP were called to investigate 33 collisions.

“There is no secret to safe winter driving,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“If you see snow – go slow. Make sure you look far ahead when you drive so you can recognize hazards in advance and have plenty of time to respond.

“Always adjust your driving to current weather and road conditions and reduce your speed when the roads are slippery or slushy. Remember – bridges and overpasses freeze more quickly and stay frozen longer.”

Police have also taken the onset of winter to remind motorists to be patient around snowplows. That means giving their operators plenty of room to manoeuvre at all times.

When behind a snowplow, police say it is important to slow down and be patient. Passing a snowplow can be dangerous and is not advisable when road conditions are slippery and visibility is reduced.

Oncoming motorists also have to give snowplows room to operate.

Snowplow operators sometimes need to travel near or on the centre-line. By hewing well to the right, motorists greatly reduce the prospect of a needless collision.

“Drivers need to use extra caution when sharing the road with snowplows,” Insp. Lisa Anderson, interim detachment commander of the Norfolk OPP, said Monday in a news release.

“We want to help drivers understand that passing snowplows can result in dangerous collisions. Safe driving is everyone’s responsibility and failure to take necessary precautions when following, approaching or passing snowplows may cause you serious harm or even death.

“Be patient. They are clearing the roadway to assist in safer travel.”