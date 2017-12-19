Women Who Care support hospice

SIMCOE -

Port Dover’s St. Joseph’s Lifecare Foundation Office has received a financial injection thanks to 100 Women Who Care Norfolk.

St. Joseph’s Lifecare Foundation was chosen as the recipient of $17,200 at the group’s November meeting.

The foundation supports the Stedman Community Hospice located in Brantford.

The hospice is a 10-bed unit that welcomes terminally ill patients from Norfolk County.

The St. Joseph’s staff in Norfolk is located on Market Street in Port Dover. Staff consists of a doctor, nurse practitioner, grief counsellor and a person who helps families navigate through available support systems for their loved one.

The positions are funded by the Ministry of Health but the office space, infrastructure and all other costs must be privately funded.

“It is a great comfort for Norfolk families to know they can obtain assistance locally as they plan for their loved one’s end-of-life requirements,” said a media release from 100 Women Who Care. “It is also a tremendous comfort to know that they only need to travel to the next county to access a hospice facility.”

To date, the 100 Women charity has donated $231,000 to 15 organizations in Norfolk.