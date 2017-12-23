Don’t tempt thieves over the holidays: OPP

SIMCOE -

Police have issued a reminder to local residents to pay attention to what they put curbside next week after everyone is finished opening their Christmas presents.

Packaging put curbside for trash collection provides clues to thieves about what they might find inside if they were to break-in to your home.

Residents need to be aware they could make themselves a target if the enticement is too strong.

“It is best to take boxes from large-ticket items directly to a recycling depot when possible,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Friday in a news release.

“Shred any and all receipts and financial documents meant for the garbage. If you need to place boxes curbside, break them down and cut down boxes to a smaller size and turn them inside out.

“Arrange to have a trusted person gather your garbage cans if you will be away.”

As an additional precaution, police say it is not a good idea to post all the terrific presents you received on social media.

If you are going to be away for the Christmas holidays, have someone collect your mail and any newspapers that accumulate at the end of your driveway. If they won’t shovel snow for you at least have them walk up and down the driveway as evidence of ongoing human activity.

At this time of year, it is wise planning to do what you can to ensure that your house looks occupied and lived in at all times.