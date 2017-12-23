Driver charged with drug trafficking

COURTLAND -

A driver was charged with drug trafficking after he was allegedly clocked doing more than double the speed limit in a school zone.

Norfolk OPP conducted the traffic stop on Adams Street in Courtland Friday over the noon hour.

The posted speed limit in the area of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School is 40 kilometres per hour. An OPP radar unit clocked the suspect doing much faster than that.

During the traffic stop, a large quantity of illicit drugs was seized.

The 34-year-old Norfolk man was charged with stunt driving and possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.