Bumper cars across Norfolk

SIMCOE -

You might consider yourself a good driver.

However, all the driving skills in the world are no good to you if you drive too quickly for the prevailing road conditions.

Norfolk OPP are advising motorists to heed the arrival of winter after responding to 32 motor-vehicle collisions between Thursday and Saturday morning.

“There is no secret to safe winter driving,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“If you see snow, go slow. Make sure you look far ahead when you drive so you can recognize hazards in advance and have plenty of time to respond.

“Always adjust your driving to current weather and road conditions and reduce your speed when the roads are slippery or slushy. Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze more quickly and stay frozen longer.”