Pastor Cheryl Fitch died unexpectedly a year ago, but her spirit lives on in the example she set for others.

The inaugural Cheryl Fitch Community Christmas Dinner was a big success Dec. 25. Congregants at Delhi United Church continue to mourn their minister and are determined that this example of community outreach remains a good reflection on her name.

“We lost our fearless leader a year ago, so you pick it up and just do it,” said Kim Morris-Morgan, one of the organizers of the Christmas banquet.

“It’s not about being big and glamorous and showy. It’s about filling the need.”

Fitch started the banquet 13 years ago for anyone in the Delhi area who found themselves alone on Christmas Day. A dedicated kitchen staff cooks up a traditional Christmas feast with all the trimmings. Anyone who is interested is invited to walk in and share some good fellowship.

“Cheryl would’ve wanted us to keep this going,” said Ruth Brown, one of the organizers. “She was all about the outreach.”

The 40 or so volunteers planned to serve 100-plus meals. They cooked four big turkeys, one smoked turkey and two large hams. Farmers and merchants kicked in a lot of donated food just as they have in previous years.

“There are a lot of generous people in Delhi and a lot of people who loved Cheryl,” Brown said.

Fitch was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in December, 2016, and declined rapidly. She attended the Christmas service at Delhi United and administered communion. However, she was unable to deliver the homily.

Fitch died Jan. 4. She was 59. Pastor Deb Hinksman has served as the congregation’s minister since April 1.

Hinksman said it is rare for a congregation to lose its leader in this fashion. The impact of that can be profound and traumatic.

“There is no textbook for dealing with the loss of your friend and your spiritual leader,” Hinksman said.

“People did not know last Christmas that she was dying. When she died, a lot of people in the congregation said 'Oh my God – I didn’t know she was so sick.’ This is how she taught us to live out our Christian faith and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pastor Fitch was on the minds of a lot of people at Monday’s banquet. The entire Davidson family of Delhi was there to be close to her memory.

“We’re here because we want to honour Cheryl,” Deanna Davidson said. “This exists because of her.”

Jan. 4 marks one year since Fitch’s passing. Delhi United Church has no formal event planned.

However, the sanctuary on Church Street West will be open all day for anyone who wishes to visit, pray and reflect on Fitch’s contribution to Delhi and surrounding area.

