Police blotter: Grinches spoil Christmas

Residents of a Delhi home got a good look at the thieves who helped themselves to a selection of Christmas lights on the weekend.

The thieves arrived on St. Michael’s Street around 1 a.m. Saturday in a red Hyundai with black-coloured steel winter rims. They snatched a bunch of Christmas lights from the front yard before making their getaway.

The total value of the stolen property is estimated at $50.

The thieves also stole Christmas decorations from homes nearby. Missing are flood lights, ornaments, a Santa Claus statue, a reindeer and an extension cord.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters can also share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Pickup stolen in Delhi

A pickup truck was stolen in Delhi last week.

The theft occurred on James Street sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

The missing truck is a red 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Vehicle scratched in Delhi

Someone took a sharp object to the paint job of a vehicle in Delhi last week.

The incident occurred on Banstead Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 22.

The vandalism involved ruining the paint on the passenger-side door.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.