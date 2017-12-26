Rethink how much you drink: health unit

SIMCOE -

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit wants area residents to Rethink Your Drinking.

The health unit has launched a new provincial awareness campaign to inform the public about the connection between alcohol consumption and health.

More than half of the population of the two counties drinks more than the recommended limits of alcohol.

“Drinking is a personal choice and we aren’t suggesting that everyone stop drinking,” says Agnes Zabinska, public health nurse with the HNHU, said in a media release. “With that in mind, we want those who choose to drink to rethink their drinking and to be aware of information in the Canada’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines.”

The campaign provides information on standard drinks, time between drinks, link between alcohol and chronic disease and how alcohol affects men and women differently.

The Low-Risk Drinking Guidelines are designed to help those ages 25-65 make informed decisions about their alcohol consumption and to help create a culture of moderation.

“Generally, we grossly underestimate just how much we drink, and that is likely due to the fact we don’t know what a standard drink is,” says Zabinska.

A standard drink contains 13.6 grams of pure alcohol (equal to 12 oz. of 5 per cent beer, 5 oz. of 12 per cent wine or 1.5 oz. of 40 per cent spirits - vodka, rum, gin, etc.)

Women can reduce their long-term health risks by drinking no more than 10 drinks. For men the amount if 15 drinks a week. Individuals should also avoid alcohol at least two days each week, said the release.

Alcohol consumption has been found to cause more than 200 different diseases, including several different cancers, and is a leading cause of preventable injury, including traffic accidents.

For for information go to www.rethinkyourdrinking.ca or the health unit’s website at hnhu.org.