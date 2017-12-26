Young writers focus on past, present, future

SIMCOE -

The Norfolk County Public Library saved the best for last.

NCPL has published the Past, Present and Future - Youth Write project, the final piece of the organization's Canada 150 celebrations.

Thanks to a $16,000 grant courtesy the Ontario 150 project and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, NCPL encouraged youth from across Norfolk to write about what the county looked like 150 years ago, what it's like living here now and how things will change by 2167.

Simcoe resident and internationally acclaimed author Deb Ellis provided students at 15 different elementary and high schools with some added motivation by leading writing workshops in advance of the project.

“We wanted a representation of Norfolk youth writing and for sure, that's what we got,” said library CEO Heather King. “There's some 12- and 13-year-olds that were writing as well as kids that are graduating (high school).”

King personally combed through each story and selected excerpts published in a 28-page that was circulated to homes in Norfolk in the Dec. 27 edition of the Times-Reformer.

The document will also be placed in a time capsule during the grand opening of the NCPL's newly-renovated Delhi branch on Jan 27.

Students wrote about a variety of topics including what Norfolk's residents and politicians should focus on going forward to what it's like attending school while suffering mental health issues.

“Most of them felt very positive about where they live,” King added. “They still hope the (Norfolk County) fair is going to be going on and all the festivals, and that we'll still have natural spaces and trails. I thought it was a good correlation – everything that we hear from economic development, they told us.”

Having Ellis on board with the project made it easy to partner with local schools, King said. The movie rights to Ellis' book The Breadwinner was purchased by Jolie Pas, a production company owned by Angelina Jolie. The story chronicles a young Afghan girl who disguises herself as a boy in order to work and provide for her family. The movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and earlier this month received a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film.

“I think that was definitely the carrot we could dangle to the schools to say 'here's this really well-known, successful writer that's local and she's willing to come and talk to your kids and give them some inspiration',” said King.

Regardless of the topic they focused on, King was thoroughly impressed with the talent and effort exhibited by the students.

“I think we're in good hands,” she said. “They have some very inspiring ideas and they are very in touch with the problems (facing society) ... they know what's happening with the world and they don't want the world to be destroyed.”

“It's a really good wrap up to our 150 Reasons to Celebrate.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com