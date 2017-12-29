$150G damage in Wilsonville fire
WILSONVILLE -
Damage was pegged at $150,000 after fire destroyed a garage in Wilsonville Friday.
The alarm was called in to Norfolk Fire & Rescue around 2:15 a.m.
The scene was a 625-square-foot standalone garage at a property on Old 24 Highway. The structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
A barking dog brought the fire to the attention of the affected family.
The contents of the garage were destroyed. This included an all-terrain vehicle, a snowmobile, a small tractor and numerous tools.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.