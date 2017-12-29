Robbery attempt rebuffed in Simcoe

SIMCOE -

A masked thief was turned down this week after he entered a Simcoe business and demanded cash.

The robber was wearing a dark-coloured ski mask when he entered Robinson Mart & Videos on Robinson Street Thursday evening.

Police report the criminal displayed a weapon as he demanded the contents of the cash register.

“The male’s demands were not met, at which time he fled from the store and was last seen running eastbound on Robinson Street and then northbound on Colborne Street North,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

The suspect is of average height, medium build and was wearing brown coveralls.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.



