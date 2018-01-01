A 51-year-old man from Oxford County was killed in a New Year's Eve snowmobile crash.

OPP were called to the collision, east of Tillsonburg, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Todd Smith, from South West Oxford Township, was riding a snowmobile in a wooded area along Baseline Road, police said. There were no passengers or other snowmobiles involved in the collision.

Baseline Road is closed between New Road and Wendy's Road for a police investigation.