SIMCOE -

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the workings of the local police detachment?

If so, now is your chance.

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Norfolk County OPP Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is an opportunity for citizens to learn areas of policing and covers a wide range of topics, Norfolk OPP said in a media release. The session topics include major crime investigation, recruitment, K9 services, emergency response, tactics and rescue unit, fraud investigations, in-service training (use of force), forensic identification and technical collision investigations.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour the detachment, learn about the OPP auxiliary program and have a demonstration of a breath test.

Each academy has been structured as an interactive information sharing evening, similar to a night school class. Whatever the motivation a citizen may have for attending the nine-week course, the end result will be a community member who better understands the challenges and responsibilities that the men and women of the Ontario Provincial Police face every day, said the release.

Norfolk OPP is looking for mature, adult, community-minded individuals who represent a wide range of ages, occupations, and reasons for participating. Security checks will be completed before selection of the participants and valid photo identification is also required, which should be attached to the application.

The program is set to begin on March 22 at the Norfolk County OPP Detachment from 7-9 p.m. and will run every Thursday evening for nine weeks. A graduation ceremony will be held after the completion of the program.

Applications can be picked up at the front counter of the Norfolk County OPP Detachment (548 Queensway West, Simcoe). Applications submitted after March 2 will not be accepted.

For further information regarding the program please contact Const. Ed Sanchuk at the Norfolk County OPP Detachment - (519)-426-3434 or by email at Edward.Sanchuk@opp.ca.