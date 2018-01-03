Police blotter: Drugs seized during traffic stop

Illegal narcotics were seized during a traffic stop in Simcoe on the weekend.

A vehicle at the intersection of Sydenham Street and Norfolk Street South attracted the attention of police around 9 p.m. Sunday. The driver was pulled over on Robinson Street.

As a result of an investigation, Norfolk OPP charged a 41-year-old Norfolk man with driving while under suspension, disobeying a stop sign, failure to comply with a probation order, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Examples of a Schedule I controlled substance include codeine, oxycodone and morphine.

The accused will answer the charges at a later date at the Norfolk County court house.

Theft attempt fails

Would-be thieves fled the scene this week after their attempt to steal a vehicle failed.

A thief entered a pickup truck on Jenkins Road north of Waterford New Year’s Day around 2:30 a.m. The man damaged the steering column in a failed attempt to start the vehicle.

It was around this time the owner of the pickup confronted the thief. The thief ran to an awaiting Chevrolet Equinox – blue in colour – and fled the scene.

Norfolk OPP say two men in the Equinox were last seen heading east bound.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

GMC pickup stolen

A pickup truck was stolen south of Simcoe late last month.

The black, 2005 GMC Sierra went missing from a property on St. John’s Road sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Cupboard bare for thief

A would-be thief left the scene empty-handed after breaking into a building in Turkey Point.

The shed on Ordnance Avenue was broken into sometime between Nov. 20 and New Year’s Day.

Police frequently advise cottage owners that one of the best ways to deter off-season break-ins is to leave nothing of value behind once the property is shutdown in the fall.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand & Norfolk at 1-800-222-8477.

Tools stolen in Port Rowan

A large assortment of tools were stolen during a break-in on Sea Queen Road in Port Rowan last week.

The theft occurred sometime between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

Norfolk OPP were called to investigate a second break-in on Sea Queen Road Sunday over the noon hour.

Someone broke into the harbour master’s office there. Nothing was stolen but considerable damage occurred when the door was broken down.

Norfolk OPP continue to probe both incidents.

Tandem-axle trailer stolen

A tandem-axle trailer worth an estimated $6,000 was stolen from a farm machinery dealership in Jarvis last week.

The theft occurred around 8 p.m. Friday at Doughty & Williamson Farm Equipment on Highway 3 east of town.

Police have determined that a dark-coloured pick-up truck attended the property, hooked up to the flat-bed trailer and drove off.

The trailer is 18-feet long and black in colour. The trailer had a tool box and winch attachments.

Haldimand OPP are investigating.