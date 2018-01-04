Art Battle smackdown comes to Norfolk

WATERFORD -

Most artwork doesn’t see the light of day until everything is just so.

The process of creating is so personal and private that – for the longest time – no one thought it of interest to anyone. It was a means to an end, and that end is the finished artwork.

As it happens, there is a market and an audience for artists in the process of creation. These demonstrations have evolved into international competitions that are now promoted under the “Art Battle” banner.

The first-ever Art Battle in Norfolk will be held at the Old Town Hall in Waterford next month. Organizers intend to showcase 12 local artists in two rounds with four advancing to a third and final round.

Needless to say, participants will be under time pressure. Each round lasts 20 minutes. As they work with fast-drying acrylic paints, audience members will take in the show and vote for a winner.

“The winner from this Art Battle goes on to the regional final,” says Nikki Campbell-Schram of Port Dover, Norfolk’s newly-minted “cultural ambassador.”

“There’s nothing like stepping outside the box and taking yourself out of your comfort zone. It can be tricky.”

As Norfolk’s cultural ambassador, Campbell-Schram will stay on top of the cultural scene in Norfolk and write and post about it on social media.

She offers a wide range of art-based programming through her business Art with Heart in Port Dover. She is also involved with youth drama programming at the Old Town Hall Theatre and Lighthouse Festival Theatre in Port Dover.

“Nikki’s demonstrated passion for the Norfolk cultural scene caught our attention months ago,” Melissa Collver, Norfolk’s manager of heritage and culture, said this week in a news release.

“We are happy she has agreed to act as our official cultural ambassador. We are confident she will make an excellent representative as she travels throughout Norfolk promoting cultural events and activities via social media.”

Art Battle is a world-wide phenomenon. Regional competitions in the United States, Italy, New Zealand and a host of other countries culminate in national championships.

At these competitions, the artists are the show. Patrons mill about watching the artists do their thing, vote on who did the best speed art, and then have an opportunity to bid on and take home pieces they like.

Norfolk’s cultural and heritage division has had a hand in bringing Art Battle to Waterford. Campbell-Schram says this has happened, in part, because of the large number of accomplished artists in the local area. She added that contestants don’t have to be professional or semi-professional to participate.

Contestants are supplied with paint and 18”x24” pre-primed canvasses. Contestants are allowed to bring whatever brushes or palette knives they wish. No spray paint, paint guns or other means of mechanized application are allowed.

The event will be held at the Old Town Hall in Waterford Feb. 3, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 while tickets in advance are available for $15. Students and seniors pay $10.

Tickets are available at artbattle.ticketfly.com/event/1620369.