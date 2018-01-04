SIMCOE -

Norfolk doesn't have designated areas for people to seek shelter from the cold, but it does have a library system.

“An Extreme Cold Warning is a good time to remind you that we offer safe, warm environments for all in Delhi, Port Dover, Port Rowan, Simcoe and Waterford. Stay for as long as you like, for free. #NorfolkCounty,” said a Tweet posted Thursday @norfolklibrary.

Environment Canada has issued another cold weather warning for much of southern Ontario, including Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

Temperatures were expected to drop to -21C overnight Thursday. Add in the windchill and it was expected to feel more like -30C.

Friday night's low temperature will be in the area of -24C. Windchill on Friday night is forecast to hit -34C.

The good news is Sunday calls for temperatures around -7C.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit also reminds the public to protect themselves when colder weather hits.

Unprotected skin can freeze in less than 30 minutes, the health unit said in a recent media release.

“Because the elderly and young children are particularly vulnerable to cold weather, it’s wise to limit their time outside under these types of conditions,” Kris Lutzi, senior public health inspector and emergency planner for the HNHU, said in the release. “We’re also encouraging residents to check on family, friends and neighbours that are elderly or need special care, particularly those who live alone.”

Other people vulnerable to extreme cold are: those taking certain prescription medications; those with pre-existing health conditions; the homeless; outdoor workers; those living in homes with poor insulation or heating systems; and, outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

The health unit also advises people to check the weather forecast before going out. If you need to go outside, dress for the conditions by wearing layers of clothing and warm, waterproof footwear. Hats, gloves and scarves are also key.

For more information on how to stay warm and healthy this winter, visit hnhu.org.