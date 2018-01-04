SIMCOE -

It's almost time for Norfolk residents to lace up their walking shoes in support of a good cause.

And while you're waiting for the annual Walk for Alzheimer's at the Simcoe Aud Jan. 25, be sure to secure some donations.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and while participants work up an appetite, volunteers will be on hand serving chili for lunch.

“When you join the Walk for Alzheimer’s, you help to support the various programs of the Alzheimer Society,” a press release reads. “In Haldimand Norfolk, the Alzheimer Society offers dementia education programs, counselling services, support groups, and wellness activities to families living with dementia. All monies raised stay in Haldimand Norfolk.”

It's estimated that three out of every four Canadians know someone with dementia, a set of symptoms caused by disorders that affect the brain. Those symptoms include memory loss, difficulty with problem-solving and possible changes in mood and behaviour.

The Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton Halton actively supports more than 1,000 people with dementia, and also their caregivers. Last year the organization received 600 referrals from doctors, social service agencies and families. About 25,000 new cases are reported in Canada each year, and the local chapter needs to raise around $260,000 just to maintain its current level of service.

Similar gatherings will be held in Caledonia and Dunnville, where the fundraising goal is set at $60,000-70,000 each year. In 2016, Simcoe's walk raised $35,000.

Walkers can start their fundraising today by registering at walkforalzheimers.ca or by visiting the local office (645 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe) to request a pledge form. People are also welcome to stop by The Aud on Jan. 25 to make a donation.

For more information, contact the Alzheimer Society at (519)-428-7771.