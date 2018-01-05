Police blotter: Suspicious incident in Delhi

Police are investigating after a troubling message was written on the window of a Delhi home.

Norfolk OPP were contacted Wednesday by a concerned resident.

Police say unknown individuals removed a screen from one of the windows at a residence. They then wrote on the window indicating that they were watching the home. The same residence was the target of mischief in October 2017, when someone threw eggs at the home.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Apple bins stolen from Sprucedale

Several apple bins valued at about $1,600 were stolen from Sprucedale Youth Centre.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Nov. 30 and Jan. 2, someone took the bins from the property.

Suspected shoplifter facing charges

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after an incident at the Real Canadian Superstore on the Queensway East in Simcoe.

Police say a woman stole a quantity of merchandise from the store on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Tools taken from trailer

Numerous tools were stolen from a trailer located on Hunter Drive South in Port Rowan in the early hours of Jan. 3.

The items included a 20 Volt Dewalt rechargeable drill, Makita chop saw, Dewalt jig saw, Dewalt reciprocating saw, Paslode nail gun, and two stacking plastic containers.

The OPP remind all community residents that if they observe any suspicious activity to please contact the police immediately.

SUV stolen

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Toyotetsu in Simcoe on Jan. 3.

Sometime between 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 2 and 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 3, someone stole a sports utility vehicle that was parked on the property.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2002, green coloured, GMC Envoy that contained baseball and basketball equipment along with a pair of running shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Check vehicles for licence plates

Police are urging all vehicle owners to check to ensure that their licence plates are still attached following an incident on King St. in Delhi.

A vehicle's front and rear licence plates were taken sometime between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2 when the vehicle was parked in a parking lot.

Police investigate fraud

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant if a stranger comes to their residence to enquire about replacing their furnace.

In September 2017 a man, under the guise of being a salesperson, made a pitch to a Norfolk resident about replacing their home's furnace.

He told the homeowner he would look after the existing amount owed on the current furnace and then requested $8,000 for the replacement, at which time the funds were provided. No new furnace ever arrived.

Norfolk OPP are urging all homeowners to be skeptical when someone arrives at your door wanting to inspect your home or asking about any personal information about you or your residence.

Remember, reputable companies comply with the law. If you believe the business or salesperson made a false, misleading or deceptive statement you may have further remedies under the Consumer Protection Act. Further information can be found at www.ontario.ca/consumers/your-rights-under-consumer-protection-act.