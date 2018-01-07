Chimney fire in Norfolk

A Courtland woman suffered smoke inhalation and was evacuated from her home Saturday after a chimney fire on Main Street.

The Norfolk County Fire Department went to the home at about 4:40 p.m. and found smoke in the house, coming from the wood stove used to heat the place.

The woman was treated at the scene as firefighters confirmed the fire was limited to the stove and due to an obstruction in the chimney.

Firefighters ventilated the building but, because the wood stove was unusable until the chimney could be cleaned, and was the primary source of heat in the house, Victim Services was called to help the woman find other accommodations.

Damage to the home was minimal.

The fire department reminds residents that all gas appliances and chimneys should be inspected and/or cleaned each year since home heating sources are a leading cause of fires in the winter.

