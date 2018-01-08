Delhi man charged in crash

HAGERSVILLE -

A Norfolk man was charged on the weekend after a vehicle left the road and collided with a garage near Hagersville.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on County Line Road near Walpole Road 12.

Haldimand OPP report the vehicle was southbound on County Line Road when the driver lost control, struck a utility pole and collided with a nearby detached garage.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The 21-year-old driver is from Delhi and has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.