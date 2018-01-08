SIMCOE -

The wheels on school buses in Norfolk were going round and round for the first time in 2018 on Monday morning.

Unfortunately, many were stuck in a winter wonderland.

A deluge of snow hit Norfolk County early Jan. 8, and while there were no cancelled routes, the result was a handful of incidents, some delays and a fair share of angry parents.

As a heavy snowfall began pelting the region, parents took to the Grand Erie District School Board Facebook page and Student Transportation Services Twitter account to voice their displeasure with the decision to keep buses running. A few complained their children were left waiting long beyond the expected pickup time while others posted photos of buses stuck in the snow.

“My kids ended up in the ditch. Full bus. Experienced, careful driver. Unacceptable,” one parent wrote.

“I generally complain that they will cancel school for anything these days, but not cancelling today is putting kids safety in serious jeopardy. Really bad and dangerous call,” said another.

To make matters worse, the messaging of delays was hampered when the Student Transportation Services Brant Haldimand Norfolk (STSBHN) website crashed. STSBHN oversees all transportation for the GEDSB, Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk Catholic District School Board and local Catholic French school board.

“Parents and Guardians... we would like to express sincere apologies for the inclement weather and transportation communication breakdown this morning,” was posted on the BHNCDSB Twitter account. “A plan to prevent this in the future has been executed. Memo containing details being sent home/communicated by schools today.”

Unlike other areas, bus cancellations also mean no school within Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk. STSBHN takes a number of factors into account before making a recommendation on any specific day.

Early on they converse with Accuweather – a meteorology company out of Erie, PA to see what's forecast primarily between the hours of 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. Next, they're conversing with municipal roads crews to see if plows are on schedule and what type of approach they're using - heavy salt, a sand/salt mix etc. The group also chats with their fleet of 'snow captains' – owners of commercial licences living throughout the area to further understand what drivers will be facing.

“We try to have all this information collected by 5:30 a.m., (but) by 5:45 a.m. at the latest,” said Phil Kuckyt, manager at Student Transport Services.

Kuckyt and his team then make a recommendation to the school boards and a decision is relayed to the public no later than 6:30 a.m.

“We try to drag it on as late in the morning as possible because the earlier you go the less accurate your information can be,” Kuckyt points out.

“The way that (Monday) morning played out was drastically different than what we had foreseen or had planned for.”

A video explaining the process is available online (www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NVG6H4QoxQ), but regardless of what Mother Nature brings, parents have the final say if and when their children attend.

“Regardless of whether or not it's a snowy day, parents have that decision that they can make, it's a personal decision,” said Kimberly Newhouse, manager of communications and community relations with GEDSB. “On a day where there's snow and they're not sure if they want to send their kids in, that's their personal choice.”

Some online commentators suggested buses were made to run simply for monetary reasons. Kuckyt said that's never the case.

“We do our very best to make as educated of a decision as we can at the time we do have to make that decision,” he began. “But we would never knowingly or willingly put students, our staff, other motorists in harm's way by forcing if you will a service, school buses out on the roadway on days where we know that they shouldn't be out there.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com