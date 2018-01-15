SIMCOE -

Norfolk’s budget for summer help would have to rise 9 per cent this year if the county wanted to maintain the grid for student wages at historic levels.

That number will be presented to Norfolk council in a report on student hiring Tuesday.

In the report, Erin Anderson, Norfolk’s manager of human resources and staff development, says the county employed 147 students last year. Their wages came to $1.38 million.

If the county wishes to maintain this level of hiring in 2018, the budget for student employees will have to go up to account for the $2.40 per hour increase in the minimum wage that took effect Jan. 1.

The increase will not hit Norfolk County as hard as it has other employers. No student employed by the county earned the minimum wage last year. Rather, the lowest step on the grid was $12.75 an hour.

However, a phenomenon known as “wage compression” occurs when the minimum wage goes up. Workplace morale can suffer when the lowest-paid employees get an increase while those above stay the same.

The lowest rung on the student pay grid will have to rise $1.25 an hour to comply with the new minimum wage.

In her report, Anderson said adjusting all student employees upward by $1.25 an hour would raise the county’s cost for summer workers to $1.5 million this year, or 9.05 per cent over the previous budget.

Conversely, Anderson says keeping all positions above the minimum wage where they are while raising the lower-paid positions to $14 an hour would increase Norfolk’s budget for summer employees to $1.42 million. This represents a 2.9 per cent increase over the budget for 2017.

The latter is the approach staff is recommending to council.

“The overwhelming majority of students hired by Norfolk County live in Norfolk County and as such their wages represent a direct investment into the community,” Anderson says.

“Furthermore, the program has provided important succession planning opportunities as many current employees of Norfolk County started out as students themselves.”

Some of the county’s summer employees are paid significantly more than the minimum wage. How much they earn depends on the level of expertise they bring to the position and the responsibilities they discharge.

Higher-paying positions include chief life guard, summer programs co-ordinator, lead hand at the Harbour Marina in Port Dover, GIS engineering student, and health inspector assistants.

Hourly wage scales for summer employees last year ranged from $12.75 an hour to $19 an hour.

There were four steps in between. The intermediary steps were $13.25 an hour, $13.75 an hour, $14.25 an hour and $14.75 an hour.

In light of the $14 an hour minimum wage, maintaining the grid in its current form would see the maximum wage increase to $20.25 an hour. Another $1.25 per hour would be added to the intermediary steps.

Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council will be held in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square, beginning at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com