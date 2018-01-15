Police blotter: Man throws urine at cops

A 73-year-old Simcoe man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief after urine was thrown at police.

Norfolk OPP were contacted by the Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Service reporting a mischief on Argyle St. in Simcoe at about at 4:22 a.m., on Saturday.

A few minutes earlier someone had damaged a fire detector on the second floor of a building, causing the fire alarm to be activated.

Police officers returned to the site at about 9:52 a.m. in order to conduct further investigation when one of the building's occupants opened a door and attempted to throw urine on the officers.

A man was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Batteries stolen from trucks

Police received a report of a break and enter in the early morning hours on Saturday from an employee at Wayne's Moving and Storage.

Norfolk OPP say someone entered a fenced-in area where moving vehicles are stored. The culprit(s) then gained entry into six vehicles located on the property and removed the batteries.

The stolen items are valued at about $1,500.

Obstructed windshield leads to charges

Police issued a reminder this week that they will pull you over if they suspect you can’t see the road properly.

The Norfolk OPP pulled over such a motorist Saturday afternoon in the area of Norfolk Street South and Victoria Street.

A 37-year-old Norfolk man has been charged with driving under suspension and driving with an obstructed windshield.

Handicapped parking permit stolen

Valuable and important items will go missing if you don’t secure your vehicle, say police.

The Norfolk OPP were prompted Thursday afternoon after receiving a complaint from a shopper at the Real Canadian Super Store in Simcoe.

Police report the shopper left their vehicle unlocked in a handicapped parking zone. While the complainant was away from the vehicle, someone nipped inside and pinched a handicapped parking permit.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.