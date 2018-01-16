SIMCOE -

The Mystery of the Leaky Basement has been solved at the library in Port Rowan.

Norfolk County budgeted $40,000 for repairs in October. PK Construction of Tillsonburg was hired to fix the problem, which was two-fold.

PK Construction discovered an old clay sewer pipe in the ground that had not be removed or capped.

In a memo to Norfolk council, Marlene Watson, Norfolk’s manager of facilities, says the old pipe “was acting as a weeping tile for ground water and depositing the water adjacent to the elevator shaft near the steps to the lower level.”

A second leak was traced to defective perimeter foundation drainage, which was replaced.

Repairs were carried out in December. Total cost to the county was less than $20,000.