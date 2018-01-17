SIMCOE -

Insp. Zvonko Horvat’s stint as chief of the Aylmer Police Service will be a walk down memory lane for the outgoing head of the Norfolk OPP.

Horvat was an officer with the Haldimand-Norfolk Regional Police for 14 years before joining the OPP. While with the HNRP, community policing was a priority.

When Horvat takes over in Aylmer at the end of the month, community policing will again be part of his daily routine.

“It’s an excellent community – very progressive,” Horvat said Wednesday. “I’m excited about it. It’s a good opportunity for me.”

“Community policing” is an enforcement model where officers receive permanent assignments and are encouraged to get to know the people in the neighbourhoods they patrol. It’s a grassroots approach to policing that encourages two-way communication and the resolution of problems before they spiral out of control.

Aylmer lends itself well to the community-policing approach. It is home to 8,000 residents as well as the Ontario Police College. Horvat will be in charge of 12 full-time officers and three part-time officers.

Horvat dropped into Wednesday’s meeting of Norfolk’s Police Services Board to say goodbye. Horvat hadn’t visited the PSB since last September when he was seconded to OPP West Region in London. There, he filled a senior vacancy in the force’s crisis-management division.

In an interview, Horvat, 55, said the position in Aylmer had not crossed his mind when he reported to London.

At the time, he recognized he would soon be eligible to retire with a full pension. The thought crossed his mind that he’d need a new challenge. The new responsibilities in Aylmer fit the bill.

Horvat has been chief of the Norfolk OPP for 10 years. He shared some of the force’s accomplishments during his tenure with the PSB.

One is the creation of the Norfolk Street Team, which has since evolved into the Norfolk-Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit.

The Norfolk unit was brought together soon after Horvat took over in response to a spike in crime in downtown Simcoe. Much of that crime was related to drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Since the street team came together, the Norfolk OPP have arrested numerous individuals – many from outside the county – for trafficking in dangerous narcotics.

OPP brass insisted that all Street Crime members had to be in uniform. Horvat eventually persuaded them that a low-key approach was more effective. As a result, most street crime members today go about their business in civilian garb.

Horvat is especially proud that the upper management of the OPP has recognized the benefits of the Street Crime model and applied it elsewhere.

“The 10 years just flew by,” Horvat said. “And they flew by because they were fun.”

PSB chair Peter Hellyer, of Simcoe, congratulated Horvat for his success in Norfolk and wished him well.

“Thanks is something we want to say but somehow it doesn’t seem enough,” Hellyer said.

The board gave Horvat a round of applause before his departure.

Horvat is officially retired in Norfolk as of Friday. West Region will pull together a list of qualified replacements and forward it to the PSB later this winter. The PSB will select a short list for interviews and then pass along its preference to OPP upper management.

The Norfolk OPP have had two interim commanders since Horvat’s secondment. The latest is Insp. Lisa Anderson, the OPP’s Traffic Manager in London for West Region.

Anderson will be at the helm in Norfolk till spring. Wednesday, Anderson said chances are slim she’ll be a candidate to replace Horvat.

“I’ve absolutely enjoyed my first month here,” Anderson said. “But this is quite a commute and my kids are pretty firmly rooted.”

