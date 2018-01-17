Two children injured in domestic assault

Police were on the scene of a domestic assault involving children on Wednesday morning.

Brantford Police said they got a call just before 8 a.m. to come and assist an ambulance call at a home on Edith Monture Avenue.

At the home, two children were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 46-year-old woman was arrested and also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman remains in police custody.

Police have secured the scene and called in officers from the major crime unit and forensics identification unit.