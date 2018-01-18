Farmer pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Mental health issues were cited as a factor in a catastrophic animal abuse case last year that saw more than 1,500 hogs die near Frogmore.

Ben Stein, 28, of Tavistock, pleaded guilty Thursday to four animal cruelty charges in POA court in Simcoe.

The case was heard by Justice Barry Quinn. Following the guilty pleas, the matter was put over for a pre-sentence report at the end of April.

Stein was represented by lawyer Ron Ellis of Ron Ellis Law in London.

“There was a therapeutic issue,” Ellis told the court. “Mr. Stein was suffering from depression that is now being treated. His wife was also suffering from therapeutic issues.

“He was in fact suicidal and intended to kill himself the day the SPCA arrived. It was a tragic event for the animals and a tragic event for my client, his wife and his family.”

Stein belongs to a family of hog farmers. His father and brother are successful in the field and have had no issues.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals visited Stein’s hog operation at 990 Norfolk Road 28 south of Frogmore Feb. 17 of last year.

Inspectors were confronted with a hellish scene when they entered a finishing barn. A total of 1,265 pigs were found dead, many of them victims of starvation and neglect.

In one part of the barn, inspectors were forced to wade waist-deep in water, animal waste and hog carcasses. The smell inside was so putrid that inspectors cut vents into the side of the barn to air it out.

Emaciated hogs that were still alive looked sickly. Some survived by eating the carcasses of the dead hogs around them.

Veterinarians attending the scene euthanized an additional 250 hogs on site. Some hogs survived and were nursed back to health at facilities elsewhere.

Ellis said Stein’s downward spiral began when a toxic gas incident related to manure storage killed a number of pigs in the affected barn. Ellis said Stein didn’t know how to react to this setback and fell into a depression.

“The details certainly are not nice for anyone to hear,” Justice Quinn said.

Ten animal rights activists from across southern Ontario attended Thursday’s proceeding at the Robinson Street court house. The activists are members of Kitchener-Waterloo Animal Save and London Pig Save.

Spokesperson Mo Markham, of Kitchener, said her group attended because no one seems interested in speaking up for livestock.

“We want to help people understand what happens when you treat animals as property,” she said. “We wanted to be here today as a voice for the animals.

“If this were a kennel full of dogs, the reaction would be very different. You have to ask why there wasn’t more attention paid to the fact that these animals were left to die. You have to ask why someone didn’t intervene sooner.”

Stein pleaded guilty to allowing animals in his care to live in distress, failure to provide sanitary conditions for animals in his care, failure to provide adequate ventilation, and failure to provide basic veterinary care.

The Crown withdrew charges of causing an animal to be in distress, failure to provide adequate food, failure to provide adequate and appropriate resting and sleeping quarters, and failure to provide adequate protection from the elements.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com