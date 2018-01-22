SIMCOE -

To singer-songwriting duo Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham, the walls of abundant artwork at the Norfolk Arts Centre, a piano at one end and string instruments at the ready, formed the perfect inspirational setting for a writing workshop.

“What we love about this environment is that we can tie in visual art, writing and music,” McGraff said on Saturday while their 11 “pupils” from communities in Norfolk and Haldimand counties took a quick coffee break in the first workshop of 2018.

“Tommy and I love songwriting. It’s our passion and drive and this place gives us a wonderful place to pass on to others what we do. The people are talented. It’s inspiring and we learn as we teach.”

For his part, Parham said the centre has proved its worth as a venue in past workshops, including a week long summer camp in 2017.

“This place is very creative and with it we are able to pay it forward,” he said. “I love that part best.”

Port Rowan-based McGraff and Parham are accomplished songwriters in their own right, eager to guide workshop participants through the process of crafting what she calls “the perfect marriage of lyric and melody.”

McGraff, who has been in the music industry for 30 years, grew up in the Simcoe and Port Dover area, while Parham hails from Colorado. She met him when she lived in Nashville for 10 years. They have had six album releases and various film and television placements, along with nominations and awards. Their most recent is Crazy Beautiful, which received worldwide airplay and earned a Grammy nomination in 2016.

As the workshop progressed, it was clear the participants were soaking up ideas for their songs. Thom Adkins, who builds and repairs instruments in Simcoe, was working on a song involving ghosts.

“As a songwriter you want to try everything you can,” he said.

That day, he was trying to build verses around the line “ghosts in the frame.” McGraff suggested he hone his thoughts to a theme and take it from there.

Meanwhile, David Wells, who lives in Port Burwell, wanted to write refrains about local occurrences – like a murder – that have touched people personally but won’t be in the history books.

“They happened to somebody and deserve to be told,” Wells said.

“It’s the basis of a good story. Since it’s in the past, you can put your own take on it.”

Carrie Kitzul, the centre’s art gallery co-ordinator, said she was happy the first workshop session of 2018 received a strong response.

“Tia and I went back and forth organizing this,” she said. “We got 11 to this one, which is very good because the maximum enrolment for events of this type is 12 people.”

The workshop is the kind of event that spreads quickly by word of mouth and social media, said Kitzul.

“We’re always happy to work with Tia and Tommy. They’re very professional.”

Another writing workshop is planned for spring, said Kitzul. Details will be announced shortly.

