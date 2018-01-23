News

Suspects sought in theft

Norfolk OPP are seeking the public's help in identifying these two men. The pair are wanted in connection with the theft of a large amount of merchandise from the Real Canadian Super Store in Simcoe on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Norfolk OPP photo

SIMCOE  - 

Norfolk OPP are seeking the public’s help in locating two men wanted in connection with a theft in Simcoe on the weekend.

Staff at the Real Canadian Super Store on the Queensway East summoned police after two men left the premises with a large amount of merchandise that wasn’t paid for.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday. The suspects were last seen leaving the shopping centre in a silver-coloured vehicle.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity or location of the suspects is encouraged to call the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk & Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.