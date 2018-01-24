Police blotter: Assault charge in Turkey Point

An argument that escalated into violence in Turkey Point this week ended with an assault charge.

Police were summoned to an address on Cedar Drive 3 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the incident.

The person charged is a 34-year-old male from Norfolk County. He will answer the charge at a later date at the Norfolk County court house.

Shoplifting at Al’s Shoes

A Haldimand teen has a date in court following an alleged shoplifting incident in Simcoe last week.

Police were called to Al’s Shoes on Donly Drive North around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate the situation.

Tuesday, a 17-year-old female from Haldimand attended the Norfolk detachment of the OPP in Simcoe and was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with theft under $5,000.

Possible stalking incident in Simcoe

Norfolk OPP want to speak to a middle-aged man who has reportedly been following a local teen in a pickup truck.

A 16-year-old female has reported to police that she has been followed on several occasions in recent weeks while walking in the area of Union Street in Simcoe.

The incidents occurred from Jan. 11 through Tuesday. The vehicle involved is a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup. The complainant has told police the driver has grey hair, a beard and appears to be about 50 years old.

Anyone with information that would help with this investigation is asked to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Norfolk & Haldimand at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Battery stolen from tractor

A battery was recently stolen from a tractor at a property on Highway 24 north of Simcoe.

The theft occurred sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. Police report the thief had to break into a secure compound to make off with the battery.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Unsafe passage of bus

Norfolk OPP intend to track down a motorist who passed a school bus while its warning lights were flashing near Simcoe.

The incident, which was captured on video camera, occurred on Windham Road 12 north of town around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“This was a very dangerous act that could have had fatal consequences if an innocent child had been crossing the roadway,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Police remind all drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roadway.”