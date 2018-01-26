A 55-year-old Norfolk County worker killed while cutting down a tree is remembered as a fun-loving family man.

Steve McKibbon, 55, was killed on the job Wednesday morning when the tree he was cutting

gave way and landed on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends and family wrote tributes to McKibbon online, remembering a man with a quick wit and easy smile.

“Steve you were the best at one liners and comebacks and always chirping us,” one friend wrote on social media.

“Every time we saw each other we just smiled cause we (knew) there was going to be lots of laughs.”

Many posts made reference to the lives touched by McKibbon.

Others celebrated his humour.

“He really was the life of the party, always bringing laughs and good times,” one social media user wrote.

McKibbon was a beloved father, brother and son, and also leaves behind a dozen grandchildren, according to an online obituary.

Visitation is set for Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jeffrey W. Glendinning Funeral Home in Port Rowan, with a funeral to follow Tuesday at the Port Rowan Community Centre.

McKibbon was working with two other employees in a woodlot northeast of Port Bruce at the time of his death.

Ontario’s Labour Ministry is investigating and says the man who was killed worked for Timberland Forestry Management Inc.

With files by Megan Stacey, The London Free Press