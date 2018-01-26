Bulky waste collection returns this spring

SIMCOE -

Get ready to declutter Norfolk – the county’s triennial collection of bulky waste items is coming to a neighbourhood near you.

The county-wide collection of ratty furniture and broken appliances is always a candidate for cancellation when Norfolk’s cash-starved council goes hunting for budget savings.

However, council also knows how popular the collection is and has always spared it from the chopping block.

Such was the case this week when council approved its 2018 operating budget with a $237,200 allocation for the county-wide pickup.

The last county-wide collection was in 2015. Over the years, Norfolk Disposal of Waterford has had the inside track on this contract. Bulky waste collection is a problem for competitors because they have to drive so much farther to perform the same service.

The bulky collection is a happening in Norfolk and an activity in its own right because of the large number of scavengers on patrol.

The county asks residents to limit the items it puts out to unwanted household goods that are too big to bag up. However, many residents put a variety of items curbside that scavengers might find attractive. As such, bulky item season serves as a unique recycling program that diverts a large number of inconvenient items from the regular waste stream.

Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, told council Thursday that this year’s bulky item pickup will occur in late May or early June. Details will be published as they become available.

