Youths warned off ice in Waterford

WATERFORD -

Police were summoned to Waterford this week to talk common sense to a group of young people.

Someone alerted police Thursday over the noon hour that four youths were seen pushing a picnic table across the ice at a pond near Washington Street in downtown Waterford.

The weather has been relatively mild of late so police were concerned about unsafe ice conditions. Norfolk OPP arrived at the scene, located the youths and spoke to them about the potential consequences of their actions.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation that could have had deadly consequences,” Insp. Lisa Anderson, interim commander of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“I would like to thank the concerned resident that immediately contacted police. I urge all parents and caregivers to speak to their children about the dangers of venturing onto any ice surface. There is always a potential that they could fall through and find themselves in a life or death situation.”