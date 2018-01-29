Barn fire near Jarvis

Change text size for the story

JARVIS -

Firefighters are on the scene of a large barn fire on Highway 3 near Jarvis.

The fire started in a barn between Keith Richardson Parkway and East Quarter Line Road.

The barn was fully engulfed when emergency personnel responded at about 1 a.m., said Haldimand OPP.

A second barn also caught fire while firefighters were responding.

Highway 3 between Keith Richardson Parkway and East Quarter Line is currently closed.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified about the fire, said police.