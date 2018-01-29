Narcotics seized near Simcoe

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP intercepted another large shipment of deadly narcotics this weekend as it made its way into the county.

Police pulled over a vehicle heading south on Highway 24 in the area of Windham Road 10 Sunday night.

While officers were dealing with the female driver, she attempted to flee on foot. She was subsequently located and arrested.

Seized were narcotics with an estimated value of $35,000.

Shelby Brooke Hamilton, 20, of Norfolk, has been charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet and marijuana for the purposes of trafficking.

Hamilton has also been charged with resisting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

“We remain dedicated to directed traffic patrols on Highway 24 as well as stemming illicit drug activity in our county,” Insp. Lisa Anderson, interim commander of the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“This is a great example of our officer’s commitment to both these priorities. As a result of our proactive efforts so far this year, the street-level distribution of over $75,000 worth of illicit drugs has been prevented.”