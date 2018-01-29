Teen victim of sexting debacle

SIMCOE -

What appeared to be a budding online romance went terribly wrong for a Norfolk teen last week.

The 17-year-old male had been corresponding online with what he thought was a 19-year-old woman from Tennessee.

Police report the alleged woman asked the teen for sexually explicit photos of himself. The photos were sent by way of a video chat.

Once the photos were delivered, the correspondent told the Norfolk teen to wire $5,500 in cash or the photos would be sent to his family and friends.

The blackmailer sent along a screenshot of the victim’s contacts on social media as well as a screenshot of his home from an online mapping application.

The Norfolk OPP shared the incident Monday as a means of warning young people and their parents about the consequences of careless behaviour on social media.

Police also warn perpetrators that they can face child pornography charges if they attempt to exploit minors in this manner.

“Everyone needs to realize the long- and short-term dangers of sending out photographs of themselves,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back. You should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns.”