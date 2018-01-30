SIMCOE -

Something resembling a skyline is beginning to take shape on the east side of Port Dover.

It began a couple years ago when a wind farm was established on the west side of the Nanticoke Industrial Park. They may soon be joined by several six-storey towers in the Dover Coast subdivision.

Dover Coast has filed an application with Norfolk County for the construction of two six-storey apartment buildings at the intersection of Barrett Court and Dover Coast Boulevard.

Dover Coast has also filed an application for the construction of a six-storey hotel and banquet centre at the intersection of Highway 6 and Dover Coast Boulevard. This development would incorporate a pro shop and club house for the Links of Dover Coast Golf Course that is taking shape on site.

The proposed apartment buildings would contain a total of 112 condominium units. There would be parking on site for 188 vehicles. The hotel-banquet centre would have parking for 288 vehicles.

The Dover Coast subdivision is zoned for structures of this kind. Developer John Lennox has filed planning applications because, in both instances, he wants to exceed the county’s maximum height restrictions.

In Norfolk County, the maximum height for structures in the R5 residential zone is four storeys.

In the shopping centre commercial zone, the maximum height allowed is 11 metres. The proposed hotel would stand 29.8 metres.

The Dover Coast application says the hotel would have a total floor area of about 57,000 square feet. The pro shop would have a total floor area in the range of 2,200 square feet.

Each apartment building would have a total floor area in the range of 171,000 square feet.

The Dover Coast proposal has been circulated to a number of county departments and associated public agencies for comment and suggestions.

Once the circulation process is complete, Norfolk planning staff will prepare a report -- with recommendations -- for consideration by Norfolk council at a public meeting under the Planning Act.

