JARVIS -

For Rob and Marie Mitchell, the perfect date involves staying in and watching their beloved Toronto Maple Leafs.

So it stands to reason that after nearly 28 years of marriage the Jarvis residents – along with children Ali and Mac - are featured in a 90-second commercial presented by Peoples Jewellers and the Maple Leafs that debuted Jan. 23.

The couple duo was watching their team in the season opener last October when they saw an advertisement urging Leafs-crazy families to submit photos for a future project. It just so happened the family had recently re-taken a professionally done photo from 1996 with them all donning the blue and white. The pictures caught the eye of team executives and a film crew spent Jan. 8 at the Mitchell residence.

“They really put it together (quickly), I couldn’t believe it,” said Rob. “They arrived at 10:30 a.m. and started shooting around noon and were finished up and on the road by 3:30 p.m.”

The commercial was featured on the Leafs YouTube channel. It begins with the story of Rob and Marie’s engagement.

“It was Christmas Eve, I had the ring in a box,” says Rob, wearing an Auston Matthews sweater.

“He was sitting on one couch and I was sitting on the other couch, he tossed this box over and I opened it and it was this beautiful ring,” chimes in Marie, while sporting a Mitchell Marner jersey. “I said ‘What’s this about?’ And he said, ‘Well do you want to get married or what?’ He was just so interesting, all of his hobbies were different from what I did, except for sports. Instead of going out and doing things we would watch a game. Hockey Night in Canada was a big deal for us.”

Rob comes from what Marie calls a “Leaf family.” But it wasn’t until the two began dating she became a fan of the Original Six franchise.

“My dad (Jim Simmons) was a (Montreal) Canadiens fan and I just loved hockey right from the start,” she said. “I had no choice but to love the Leafs when we got together.”

The commercial also shows family members decorating cupcakes and playing road hockey as they talk about their allegiance to one another and the team.

“Commitment to me is never giving up,” says Marie. “You keep giving all that you can.”

“Never give up on the Leafs,” Rob adds.

The duo will celebrate their 28th anniversary March 10 with the hopes that one of these years the Leafs can give them the gift of a Stanley Cup championship, something that hasn’t happened since 1967.

With talented youngsters like Matthews, Marner and William Nylander on Toronto’s roster, the Mitchells believe that fateful day will come sooner than later.

“We do,” Marie said. “They’re really on an upturn, they’re building and I really think they’ve got to take the next two years to get themselves together and working as a team and then look out – it’s going to be awesome.”

The commercial is available to watch at youtube.com/watch?v=HHPeiKuHP-g.

