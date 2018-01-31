Conditional discharge for Tillsonburg councillor

SIMCOE -

A Tillsonburg councillor has wrapped up criminal charges brought against him involving causing a disturbance in a public place on New Year’s Eve.

Maxwell Adam, 32, was charged after he was seen letting loose a drunken tirade at his partner in the parking lot of the Simcoe bar he owns.

While yelling and swearing, he kicked at the woman’s vehicle. He also pulled off a side mirror and ripped off a windshield wiper.

“It’s not something I’m proud of,” Adam said after the matter was resolved in Simcoe’s Ontario Court with a conditional discharge.

“I’m looking to move forward.”

Adam had been drinking heavily on Dec. 31 when witnesses saw him swearing at his partner, who was inside an SUV.

A teacher, Tillsonburg councillor and the owner of the Kilnyard bar in Simcoe, Adam acknowledged in court that he was on a peace bond due to a previous domestic incident at the time of the New Year’s charges. He pleaded guilty to causing a disturbance and the other charges of mischief under $5,000 and breaching a peace bond were withdrawn.

Adam, who was elected to Tillsonburg council in 2014, has said he plans to seek re-election later this year. He also noted he plans to sell the Kilnyard bar in order to focus on his other jobs.

He had been put on a paid leave from teaching in order to address the charges.

In court, Justice Kevin Sherwood accepted a joint submission from the assistant Crown attorney and Adam’s defence lawyer for a conditional discharge.

“You’re a first offender, you entered a guilty plea, you acknowledged your responsibility and you appear to be, otherwise, a good contributing member of the community,” Sherwood said.

He noted the victim in the case wants to reconcile and doesn’t want to see Adam burdened with a criminal record. Adam has already paid for the damage he caused to the woman’s SUV.

His conditional discharge will remain on his record for three years and, as long as he follows the terms of his year-long probation, can be wiped from the record.

Along with the usual terms of good behaviour and reporting to his probation officer, Adam was ordered not to communicate with his partner, unless she gives written permission that can be revoked at any time during that year.

He’s also not to possess any weapons during that time and has to attend any counselling for his issues.

“You have to comply strictly with the terms,” warned the judge. “If you breach them, you can be brought back to the court and, if convicted, the penalty could include a time of custody.

“Hopefully you can put this situation behind you and move forward.”

