DELHI, ON -

This could be the year that the former Delhi Foundry property is redeveloped.

Norfolk’s planning department has received a development application from Diematic Tooling Solutions, of Breslau, for a three-storey mixed-use building.

The application proposes commercial uses on the ground floor – retail and office -- and 14 apartments up top.

Ground level would have a floor area of about 5,900 square feet. The building’s total floor area would amount to about 17,700 square feet.

The proposal also calls for 40 on-site parking spaces. The anticipated height of the structure is 12.9 metres.

Norfolk planner Shannon VanDalen said the application appears to be straightforward.

However, the proposal will have to be dealt with at a public meeting under the Planning Act because the current allowable uses on the property are obsolete and have to be updated.

VanDalen expects a planning report, with recommendations, to come to Norfolk council around the end of March.

Diematic Tooling Solutions has retained David Roe of Civic Planning Solutions in Delhi as its agent and consultant.

In the heyday of tobacco farming, the Delhi Foundry did a brisk trade manufacturing equipment and fixtures for tobacco farmers. The building sat dormant for nearly 20 years.

Redevelopment of the property has long been considered key to the revitalization of downtown Delhi. It occupies a strategic parcel of land at the gore of King Street and Talbot Road on the west side of the core.

The frontage on King Street measures 94 metres while its frontage on Talbot Road measures 118 metres.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com