Police blotter: Porn stolen from home

A local resident lost some Xbox and X-rated materials during a recent break and enter in Delhi.

Norfolk OPP received a call from a resident Jan. 31 reporting the incident.

Between Jan. 29-31, someone gained entry to the home where they removed a large quantity of pornographic materials, Xbox games, hats and a variety of tools.

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information can contact police 1-888-310-1122.

Waterford youth charged

One teen is facing charges after two Waterford District High School students became involved in a physical confrontation while in a classroom on Jan. 19.

As a result, a 17-year-old male from Norfolk County has been charged with assault.

"The OPP are continuing to investigate this occurrence and further charges are pending against other youths in relation to a threatening incident that had also been previously reported," Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

How to access police

The Norfolk County OPP detachment continues to deal with messages left on their voicemail after hours.

This often causes a delay in responding to calls for service outside of normal office hours.

The Norfolk County detachment phones are answered Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. by administrative staff. If a member of the public requires immediate police assistance they should call 911.

If someone has a non-urgent need for police but would still like to speak with or see an officer, they should dial the toll free number of 1-888-310-1122. This number will connect them to the OPP call taking centre dispatcher who in turn will direct the call to a detachment member who is on duty.