WALSINGHAM -

Fire destroyed a barn and its contents west of Walsingham Monday.

The blaze occurred at 722 South Walsingham Road 6 near the intersection of Hazen Road.

The alarm was called in around 1:35 p.m. By time Norfolk Fire & Rescue arrived, there wasn’t much to salvage.

“The barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived and pretty much on the ground,” said Norfolk fire prevention officer Michael Atkins.

Firefighters from stations in Langton, Fairground and Port Rowan responded. There were no reports of injury.

The structure was a former tobacco pack barn with a floor area of 2,520 square feet. Among the contents lost were a tractor and a bulldozer. No cause has been determined but the building was insured.

