Carjacking, armed robbery in Haldimand

HAGERVILLE -

Police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking and armed robbery in Haldimand County on the weekend.

The carjacking occurred on King Street East in Hagersville at just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Haldimand OPP say a woman exited her vehicle parked behind the Libro Credit Union when she was approached by an unknown man with a knife who demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect fled westbound in the vehicle on King Street East to Indian Line where he went into the Stop & Save Gas and Variety at New Credit. He brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.

He fled the store in the same vehicle with a quantity of money. While leaving the store lot, the vehicle struck a guard post by the fuel pumps.

The vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Indian Line.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2006 GMC Envoy licence plate BJFY 153. It may have damage to the left side as a result of the collision with the guard post.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a sage green hoodie style sweatshirt and a dark brown jacket.

No one was physically injured in either incident.