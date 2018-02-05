Driver suffers major injuries

COURTLAND -

An Oxford man was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Courtland last week.

The crash on Byerlay Side Road occurred around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police report the 27-year-old driver was northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and went airborne. The vehicle collided with a fence and a large tree.

The driver walked to a local residence and asked for help. Paramedics responded and summoned an air ambulance. The driver was transported to hospital in London with serious injuries.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the resident that immediately contacted emergency services,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“As a result of their quick thinking, the driver was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which may have ultimately saved his life.”