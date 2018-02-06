Art therapy helps people with dementia

SIMCOE -- The relationship between art and aging is being explored in a new exhibit at the Norfolk Arts Centre in Simcoe.

Numerous pieces, including paintings, pottery and weavings, created in classes offered by the Alzheimer Society of Brant and of Haldimand and Norfolk for those with early to mid-stage dementia and their family members are part of the display, which opened with a reception on the weekend.

"I thought I was going to be really awful at it," said Carole Lami of Brantford, whose large painting is entitled Joy.

"I'm going blind and I can't read or cook anymore but I can see enough to do painting," she said. "My husband, Dennis, ... does art with me and we laugh a lot."

Art therapist Coreen Gilligan said the point of the art classes isn't about the end product or creating an exhibit.

"This is about the process," she said.

"No art experience is necessary. We look at slideshows and share opinions and thoughts and memories. Art-making and viewing is shown to be really helpful to those with dementia and with all aging issues."

Gilligan said that some people in the classes have lost their ability to communicate so art becomes a way to express themselves.

The classes also provide a way for those with dementia to bond with those who accompany them, she said. The exhibit also features the work of companions.

The classes gave former mechanical engineer Jim Duxbury of Jarvis an opportunity to memorialize his relationship with a dozen vintage tractors that he loved.

"We enjoy doing it," Duxbury said of his creations.

His wife, Vicki, said the couple have been participating in the two-hour art classes for the last year.

"Jim was never artistic and I thought he would absolutely hate it but he's found some things to enjoy. He can't write anymore but he can still colour, and I've loved everything we've tried."

Gilligan leads the participants in the class through myriad media and techniques, from acrylic paints to graphite powder and from blowing ink to daubing with coloured tissue paper.

Some artists zero in on a specific style and Gilligan gives them the supplies and time to focus on their interests.

Deirdre Chisholm, director of the Norfolk Art Centre, said there's been increased interest across North America in understanding the relationship between art and memory.

"In this case, art-making becomes a safe way for people to converse about themselves."

The centre, at 21 Lynnwood Ave., is open Monday to Saturday. The exhibit, Creative Expressions: A Program of the Alzheimer's Society, will continue until Feb. 24.

The Alzheimer's Society runs the art therapy programs in both Simcoe and Brantford in 12-week sessions. Although the latest set of classes has already begun, Gilligan said people are welcome to sample a class to see if they would like it. Call 519-759-7692.

In Simcoe, the sessions are held at Hazel Place, 645 Norfolk St. N., on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. And. in Brantford, they run Tuesdays at 6 Bell Lane, at the back of the John Noble Home, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

