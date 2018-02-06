Dates set for bulky garbage pickup

SIMCOE -

Norfolk County has produced a game plan for this spring’s collection of bulky household items.

The collection begins May 29 in Simcoe and will run for four consecutive weeks.

For the purposes of the collection, Norfolk public works has divided the county into four zones.

Households need to remember that their large waste items will be collected at the end of their driveway on the day of their regular trash collection during their designated week.

The first week of the collection runs from Tuesday, May 29 till Friday, June 1 in Simcoe.

The second week runs from Monday, June 4, to Friday, June 8 in the former City of Nanticoke.

The third week runs from Monday, June 11, to Friday, June 15, in the former Township of Delhi. This collection period includes the section of Port Rowan-area Ward 1 east of Forestry Farm Road.

The fourth and final week runs from Monday, June 18 till Friday, June 22 in the former Township of Norfolk. This phase includes the section of Port Rowan-area Ward 1 west of Forestry Farm Road.

In a memo to Norfolk council, Jennifer Wilson, Norfolk’s supervisor of waste management, said the curbside collection is for large household items that normally accumulate around a household. Examples include broken-down appliances and worn-out furnishings such as couches, tables, mattresses, patio furniture and the like.

“The program is not rubbish, rubble or a disposal service for construction or renovation material,” Wilson says. “Business, commercial, agricultural and construction material will not be collected.”

Additional details on what qualifies for collection will be published in the weeks ahead. There are procedures, for example, that must be followed before an old refrigerator can be put curbside.

There is also a long list of items the county will not collect. These include old tires, auto parts, stumps and hazardous waste items.

The coming collection will be the seventh since the new Norfolk came into being in 2001. The collection occurs every three years. The last collection was in 2015.

Norfolk has found that the collection goes smoother when an “outreach compliance” inspector travels in advance of the collection vehicles to help sort qualifying items from forbidden items.

“This proactive communication strategy has proved vital to conducting an efficient collection, explaining the intent of the program, and reducing confusion about the collection,” Wilson says.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com