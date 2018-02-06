SIMCOE -

Influenza remains a serious concern in Norfolk and Haldimand, but there are signs the counties are turning the corner.

Dr. Malcolm Lock, Norfolk and Haldimand’s acting Medical Officer of Health, reported this week that the A-strain of influenza continues to take a high toll in what has proven to be an especially severe flu season.

However, a less severe B-strain of influenza is beginning to present itself in most new cases and has proven to be a good match for this season’s flu vaccine.

“Across Canada, we’re seeing quite a bit of flu activity,” Lock told Haldimand and Norfolk’s Board of Health Tuesday. “But we’re also seeing signs that it is beginning to slow.”

Reviews of this season’s flu vaccine are mixed.

The vaccine has proven effective for 17 per cent of A-strain infections. The effectiveness rate jumps to 55 per cent with the B-strain influenza that has presented in recent weeks.

Pharmacologists in North America attempt to anticipate which strains should be represented in any given vaccine based on flu activity in the months before in Australia. The low effectiveness of this season’s vaccine against the H3N2 A-strain is indicative of how significantly the virus can mutate in a short period of time.

A-strain H3N2 influenza incubates in birds and swine before transitioning to humans.

A-strain influenza is especially hard on the elderly, the very young and those with depressed or weakened immune systems. As such, homes for the aged are especially vulnerable.

In his monthly report, Lock mentioned that the Dover Cliffs Long-Term Care Centre in Port Dover is dealing with a respiratory outbreak related to influenza B. The outbreak was reported to the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit Jan. 29.

The Delrose Retirement Residence in Delhi also reported a respiratory outbreak Jan. 23. Delrose declared the outbreak over last Friday.

Grandview Lodge in Dunnville reported a respiratory outbreak Feb. 2. That outbreak is of unknown origin and was unresolved as of Tuesday’s meeting.

In the same report, Lock says Cedarwood Village Retirement Apartments and Nursing Home on the Queensway West in Simcoe is dealing with an enteric outbreak. This was reported to the health unit Jan. 30, is of unknown origin, and remains unresolved.

Staff at seniors homes are advised to stay home for at least five days once they experience symptoms of a respiratory infection. Members of the public experiencing similar symptoms are advised to stay away from long-term care facilities until they have fully recovered.

Norfolk County and Haldimand County share joint responsibility for the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit. Because of Norfolk County’s larger population, Norfolk council serves as the board of health for both municipalities.

