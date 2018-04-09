120 gather for legion convention

SIMCOE -

About 120 delegates representing 60 legions from across southwestern Ontario gathered in Simcoe for a three-day convention.

The annual spring meeting of legions in district B, held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, was highlighted on Sunday by a parade of legion members who marched from Argyle Street to Legion Branch 79.

John Charleau, president of Branch 79 on West Street, said the gathering, held twice a year, allows delegates to consider issues related to veteran affairs, finances and community service, among other topics.

District B includes Royal Canadian Legions in Niagara region, Mississauga, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton and Norfolk, Haldimand and Brant counties.

“It gives people an opportunity to air what the problems are and create solutions,” said Charleau.

Paramount, he said, is advocating for all veteran, both serving and retired, and for ensuring money, from the poppy campaign and other sources, “goes to the right place.”

One of Canada’s most highly-decorated soldiers delivered the keynote address on Saturday. Retired Maj.-Gen. David Fraser has commanded Canadian and international soldiers in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Cyprus.

He commanded 6,000 Canadian, American, British, Dutch and Australian soldiers in 2006 when he was in charge of allied forces in the south of Afghanistan.

The Royal Canadian Legion holds its nation-wide dominion convention every two years. Resolutions and motions that come to the floor at this event have to pass through the branch, zone, district and provincial levels before making it onto the national agenda.

Parade participants marched from Argyle Street down Robinson Street to Head Street. From there the parade headed south to West Street and on to the legion where there was a reviewing stand of dignitaries, laying of wreaths, and the playing of Last Post.

“We like to get out on the streets and make a presence, regardless of the weather,” said Charleau. “We help the living and the fallen. It’s what we do.”

The Simcoe Legion Branch 79 has about 270 members.